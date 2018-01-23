Kathleen Funchion says new Sinn Féin leader will give party a new lease of life
Kathleen Funchion says new Sinn Féin leader will give party a new lease of life

Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald pictured with Kathleen Funchion at selection convention

Mary Lou McDonald will be officially ratified in February.

Carlow/Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion says the party will naturally move away from the image they’ve had under Gerry Adams with a new leader.

Mary Lou McDonald and her deputy leader will officially be ratified on the 10th of February.

The party were left red faced recently after Barry McElduff put a kingsmill sliced pan on his head on the anniversary of the atrocity.

Speaking on KCLR’s ‘The Way It Is’, Deputy Funchion says the party is younger now.

