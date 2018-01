A young Carlow man reveals on KCLR how he was gripped by heroin

A recovering heroin addict from Carlow talks to KCLR Live about his struggles.

Jay Freeman says he was just turning 18 when he took the drug for the first time.

He is now on a methadone programme for the past 2 and half years but says he’s had some slips and the road to recovery is not easy…

Listen back to his full interview with Eimear Ni Bhraonain here: