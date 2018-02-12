KCLR Live Monday 12th February 2018 (Part Two)

Part Two – 11am to 12 noon We had the latest in our ‘History Man’ series; Heather Grogan joined us in studio to tell us all about ‘Battle of the Bands’ which is a film that’s going to be shot in Carlow; local weather man, Alan O’Reilly, told us what we can expect weather-wise for […]

Part Two – 11am to 12 noon

We had the latest in our ‘History Man’ series; Heather Grogan joined us in studio to tell us all about ‘Battle of the Bands’ which is a film that’s going to be shot in Carlow; local weather man, Alan O’Reilly, told us what we can expect weather-wise for the rest of the week after the cold spell overnight; and TD Pat Deering gave us an update on why very little progress has been made on an Advance Facility for Carlow that was announced in 2015.