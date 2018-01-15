KCLR Live Monday 15th January 2018 (Part Two)

Part Two – 11am to 12 noon We had the latest in our ‘History Man’ series; Kilkenny Councillor Joe Malone talked about his proposal for a chewing gum tax in Kilkenny; Councillor Fidelis Doherty talked about the ‘Tenants Handbook’ and the process involved with the council’s Strategic Policy Committee for Housing; Catherine Power, whose brother […]

Part Two – 11am to 12 noon

We had the latest in our ‘History Man’ series; Kilkenny Councillor Joe Malone talked about his proposal for a chewing gum tax in Kilkenny; Councillor Fidelis Doherty talked about the ‘Tenants Handbook’ and the process involved with the council’s Strategic Policy Committee for Housing; Catherine Power, whose brother died while being transferred from Waterford to Cork last year, spoke to us about a motion going before the Dáil this week for 24-hour cardiac care in UHW; and our Dylan Dooley was out and about getting your views on ‘Blue Monday’!