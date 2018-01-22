KCLR Live Monday 22nd January 2018 (Part One)

Part One – 10am to 11am On this morning’s KCLR Live we heard from Kilkenny dancer John Edward Nolan on last night’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’; our Kevin Regan recapped all the weekend’s sporting action; Charlie Curran told us about the memorial run for his father in Carlow this coming weekend; Tim Butler of Kilkenny […]

Part One – 10am to 11am

On this morning’s KCLR Live we heard from Kilkenny dancer John Edward Nolan on last night’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’; our Kevin Regan recapped all the weekend’s sporting action; Charlie Curran told us about the memorial run for his father in Carlow this coming weekend; Tim Butler of Kilkenny County Council gave us an update on local flooding issues; and we heard all about ‘Operation TransPAWmation’.