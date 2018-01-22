KCLR Live Monday 22nd January 2018 (Part Two)

Part Two – 11am to 12 noon We had the latest in our ‘History Man’ series; the wonderful Eleanor Shanley joined us in studio; Paddy Phelan of the 3 Counties Energy Agency told us about their efforts to attract jobs to this region; and Kieran Comerford of Carlow Local Enterprise Office talked about Carlow’s ‘Big […]

