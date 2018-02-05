KCLR Live Monday 5th February 2018 (Part One)

Part One – 10am to 11am On today’s KCLR Live we remembered the late Séamus Pattison with Cllr Pat Millea and Ger Cody, Alan O’Reilly talked all things weather as snow is forecast for tonight and tomorrow, John Edward Nolan talked to us about surviving another week on Dancing with the Stars, Kevin Regan took […]

On today’s KCLR Live we remembered the late Séamus Pattison with Cllr Pat Millea and Ger Cody, Alan O’Reilly talked all things weather as snow is forecast for tonight and tomorrow, John Edward Nolan talked to us about surviving another week on Dancing with the Stars, Kevin Regan took a look back at a hectic weekend of sport locally, and the founder of Kilkenny company, HamstringSolo, Noel Doherty spoke to us about the recent jobs announcement for his business.