KCLR Live Monday 5th February 2018 (Part Two)

Part Two – 11am to 12 noon We had the latest installation of our ‘History Man’ series; Emmet Kavanagh of PhoneWatch talked to us about this weekend’s Home Expo; we heard a report from a fabulous fashion show in Carlow last night; Fergus Shiel of Wexford Opera House joined us to talk about their upcoming […]

Part Two – 11am to 12 noon

We had the latest installation of our ‘History Man’ series; Emmet Kavanagh of PhoneWatch talked to us about this weekend’s Home Expo; we heard a report from a fabulous fashion show in Carlow last night; Fergus Shiel of Wexford Opera House joined us to talk about their upcoming production; and we were joined in studio by Linda Comerford and Audrey Hutton, Stephen Ryan and Jamie Regan of Carlow Special Olympics.