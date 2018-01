Part Two – 11am to 12 noon Matt O’Keeffe presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Tune in and don’t miss out!

Part Two – 11am to 12 noon

Matt O’Keeffe presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Tune in and don’t miss out!