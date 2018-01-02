KCLR Live : Tuesday 2nd December 2018 ( Part One)

Part One : 10 am – 11 am Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests David Moore from Astronomy of Ireland and Tom McWey from St Canice’s Credit Union, along with your calls, comments and texts. Tune in and don’t miss out!

Part One : 10 am – 11 am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests David Moore from Astronomy of Ireland and Tom McWey from St Canice’s Credit Union, along with your calls, comments and texts. Tune in and don’t miss out!