Kilkenny and Carlow emergency services urging you to celebrate safely this Christmas

Paramedics say it can be their busiest time of year

Those involved with emergency services across Carlow and Kilkenny are urging you to celebrate safely this Christmas.

The festive period tends to be a time of year when a lot of alcohol is consumed and people let their hair down more than they normally would.

However, paramedics say it can be their busiest time of year – especially with the ’12 Pubs of Christmas’ trend.

Speaking to KCLR, local paramedic Mick Kavanagh says people need to take more personal responsibility.