Kilkenny & Carlow venues in the running for IMRO Awards tonight

Two local venues and a local festival will find out this evening if they’ve won top national awards.

The 2018 IMRO Awards are taking place in Dublin this evening.

Kilkenny’s Set Theatre has been shortlisted in two categories this year – Leinster Live Music Venue of the Year and Tech Crew of the Year.

Kilkenny TradFest is also nominated in the small music festival category and they’ll be hoping to defend their title, having won it last year as well.

The IMRO Music Festival category, meanwhile, includes the likes of Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit and Longitude.

The Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow is the only other local venue in the running for an award tonight.

They were shortlisted in one of the same categories as the Set Theatre – the Leinster Live Music Venue of the Year group.

Tonight’s event is taking place in IMRO’s Headquarters in Dublin.