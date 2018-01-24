Kilkenny Chamber says developing Waterford’s North Quays could negatively impact Kilkenny

Waterford Deputy David Cullinane told KCLR he acknowledges the risks

The CEO of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce says they did make a submission on the plans to develop Waterford North Quay expressing concern for the impact the project might have elsewhere.

However, John Hurley says they also expressed their support for the project in that statement pointing out the potential of the development.

Speaking on KCLR’s ‘The Way It Is’ he said it’s a significant development and they need to explore how it might affect other shopping destinations in the region.

Waterford Deputy David Cullinane told KCLR he acknowledges the risks and concerns associated with the project but the South East as a region needs this.