Kilkenny company signs major contract with UK sporting organisation
KCLR News

Kilkenny company signs major contract with UK sporting organisation

Posted on

It follows last week’s announcement of 10 new jobs for ND Sports Performance

A Kilkenny company is rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest sporting clubs in Europe as it rolls out a device aimed at preventing injury to elite athletes.

ND Sports Performance just announced a big investment last week that should see 10 new jobs created locally.

€300,000 is being invested by the South East Business Angel Network in its ‘Hamstring Solo’ device which has been designed to help prevent hamstring injuries in sports stars in a range of disciplines.

Founder Noel Doherty, a former county hurler, says they have already signed a five-year contract with the largest sporting organisation in the UK, the English Institute of Sport.

Home & Lifestyle Expo
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });