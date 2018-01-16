All Kilkenny County Council members can now grant a Civic Honour

However, members were split 50/50 when it came to a vote yesterday

Members were split down the middle when it came to a vote on the matter at yesterday’s monthly meeting.

So it was down to the Cathaoirleach David Fitzgerald’s casting vote to carry the proposal.

He told KCLR afterwards what it will mean:

“We adopted a protocal to allow people in the Piltown Electoral District and people in the Castlecomer Electoral District to be granted Civic Honours.

“It’s an important decision but I have to say that I was very surprised that four members – two from the Castlecomer District and two from the Piltown District – actually voted against it.”