Kilkenny County Council now will be represented in New York for St Patricks Day

Kilkenny County Council will be represented at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York after all.

Cathaoirleach David Fitzgerald had last week told KCLR that he’d decided to stay at home as he felt the €5,000 cost of sending somebody could be better spent by the local authority locally.

However at their monthly meeting last evening elected members expressed a wish to continue the tradition.

Leas Cathaoirleach Pat Dunphy will now make the trip and told KCLR News he’s delighted to go.