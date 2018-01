It’s a scheme to help small businesses set up

If you’re thinking of setting up a small business in Kilkenny, the County Council has a scheme to try and help you on your way.

They’re rolling out what is called the ‘Small Business Vacant Premises Scheme’ where you can get a grant to move into an empty business, once it’s been idle for over six months.

The council says it’s to try and help regeneration of towns and villages and the three thousand euro will be paid over three years.