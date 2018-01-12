Kilkenny county council says members had opportunity to raise concerns over ‘Tenants Handbook’

It’s after one member claimed that all the elected representatives in the county weren’t shown the document before it was delivered to tenants of local authority houses recently.

Kilkenny County Council says local councillors were given ample time to raise any concerns they might have had with the ‘Tenants Handbook’.

They also claimed that significant changes had been introduced in the document when it comes to tenants paying for their own repairs.

However, Director of Services with the County Council, Mary Mulholland says this isn’t the case and she also says there have been no changes to the responsibilities of their tenants.