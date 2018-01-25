Kilkenny Gardaí investigate break-in at Kells road retail store

The ‘Mr Price’ store on the Kells Road – adjacent to Teagasc’s offices – was burgled in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating after a business was broken into and ransacked recently.

Gardaí say the alarm there was triggered at 3.08am after they broke in through a rear window.

Speaking to KCLR Garda Andy Neill says they’re anxious to hear from anyone who has any information…