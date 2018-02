It was all captured on CCTV

Kilkenny Gardaí are investigating after two thieves stole a sum of cash from KBowl on Wednesday evening.

It was all captured on CCTV at about a quarter to six when two men entered the bowling and arcade business at MacDonagh Junction and one of them leaned in over the counter and stole a box of money.

Footage of the theft has been posted and shared online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 056 7775000.