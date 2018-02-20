Kilkenny mother pleads for support as she refuses to accept terminal cancer diagnosis
Vicky Phelan from Mooncoin is hoping to raise enough funds to go abroad for clinical trials

More than €80,000  has been raised in just one week by a local mother trying to pay for cancer treatment abroad.

Vicky Phelan from Mooncoin is a 43-year-old mother of two children and has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

She has now started a fundraising campaign on GoFundme  because she says she’s refusing to accept that she has less than a year to live.

She says she’s been researching clinical trials abroad but she and her family would never have the funds to pay for it.

In the last seven days alone, almost 1500 people have donated money to her cause.

 

