Kilkenny TD says delivery of Broadband is ‘one of the greatest Government failures’

One of the greatest Government failures in living memory.

The words of Fianna Fail Deputy Bobby Aylward speaking in the Dail last night during a Fianna Fail private members motion on rural broadband.

The Dail is due to vote later today on the motion demanding a review of the National Broadband plan.

Deputy Aylward had his say on the matter last night saying ‘I get the sense that the Government aren’t really serious about rural Ireland and rural communities such as those in Carlow and Kilkenny’.

He said ‘Broadband is not a luxury for schools, families, business and farmers -its an absolute necessity’