Kilkenny to Clonmel road re-opened overnight after lorry overturned yesterday

A stretch of the main Kilkenny to Clonmel road has reopened overnight after an overturned lorry yesterday meant the road had to be closed for a number of hours.

Gardaí say the incident happened when the vehicle went out of control before a bend near Killamery.

Emergency services had to help free the driver from the cab of the lorry where he was trapped for around an hour.

However, he wasn’t injured.

That stretch of road was closed until about 10 o’clock last night.