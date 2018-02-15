Kilkenny TradFest and St Patrick’s Day Parade being launched this evening

The launch of Kilkenny’s TradFest and this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place this evening in the Town Hall.

The festival of traditional music runs from the 16th to the 19th of March this year and will see some big acts like Finbar Furey, Máirtín O’Connor and local group Caladh Nua all performing.

Meanwhile, the Grand Marshall for this year’s Parade has been announced as entrepreneur Bobby Kerr.

Speaking to KCLR, Councillor Joe Malone who’s involved in the organising says they’re delighted to have him.