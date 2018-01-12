Kilkenny’s City Hall clock in need of facelift says Mayor

A report is due to be presented at the municipal district meeting today

The clock at the top of Kilkenny’s City Hall could do with a facelift.

So says Mayor Michael Doyle who raised the matter with council officials recently, saying that there’s visible deterioration both inside and outside the clock tower.

A report on the matter is due to be presented to members of the municipal district at their first meeting of 2018 today.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mayor Doyle says it’s been more than 30 years now since it was last done up – it had to be renovated after the fire of 1985.

He says people like to be able to go up there to see the city and now is the time to take any necessary repairs in hand.