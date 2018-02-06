Last chance for locals to have say on Barrow Track planning application

Submissions won’t be accepted after close of business today.

If you want to have your say on the future of the Barrow Track, today’s the last day to do so.

Submissions have been open for the last number of weeks and you have until close of business today to get them in.

It was expected a decision would be made at this stage after the council sought further information from Waterways Ireland last year.

However that was submitted in December which means there’s an opportunity now for locals to make further submissions on the plans until this evening.

Waterways Ireland submitted further information requested by the local authorities in Carlow, Laois and Kildare before Christmas.

Hundreds of submissions were made to Carlow, Laois and Kildare county councils last year – many of them objecting to the proposals.