Last chance to make submissions on spatial strategy for South East region

A Carlow member of the Southern Assembly says it’s very important locals have their say on a spatial and economic strategy which will affect this region.

Public consultation for this document comes to a close at 5pm this evening.

This strategy goes hand in hand with the government’s National Planning Framework which is being launched today, and will map out long-term plans for different regions.

The Southern Assembly has come up with a number of possible issues that can be viewed on their website and Carlow Councillor William Paton says he personally feels rural areas are being overlooked.