Legislation for Technological University for South East in final stages

Education Minister Richard Bruton is in IT Carlow today

Legislation to pave the way for a Technological University for the South East is in its final stages.

That’s according to the Education Minister Richard Bruton who is in IT Carlow today for a special education forum.

It had been hoped the legislation would have been passed by the end of 2017 but the Minister says it’s very close to being finalised now.

Speaking to KCLR Live this morning Minister Bruton said while some of the new Technological Universities should be up and running later this year, the merger between Carlow and Waterford is not quite there yet.

However, he says he knows how vitally important it is to the region.