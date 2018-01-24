Lloyds Pharmacy staff taking company to Labour Court

They have one branch in Kilkenny and two in Carlow

Staff from the largest pharmacy chain in Ireland are demanding better working conditions from their employer.

Mandate Trade Union members in Lloyds Pharmacy – including in their one Kilkenny and two Carlow stores – will be represented at a Labour Court hearing in the coming weeks.

The hearing was due to be held this afternoon but had to be postponed.

The claim covers issues like a fair pay increase as they say they’re employed on the minimum wage, improvements in annual leave entitlements, and eliminating zero-hour contracts.

Gerry Light, Assistant General Secretary with Mandate told KCLR News the lack of any sick pay scheme is also a major sticking point.