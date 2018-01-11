Local authority tenants in Kilkenny could now have to pay for their own repairs

Locals have had a new ‘Tenant’s Handbook’ delivered through their letterboxes recently.

A Kilkenny councillor has hit out at changes to the “responsibilities” of local authority tenants.

Patrick McKee says he’s been contacted by locals who’ve had a new ‘Tenant’s Handbook’ delivered through their letterboxes recently.

It says that those in council housing will now have to pay for any repairs that are needed either in- or outside the property themselves.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor McKee says local representatives were not made aware of these changes and he says they’re simply not fair.

He says many people are in local authority housing because they don’t have the financial means to pay these kinds of costs in the first place.