Local businesses get on board to help tackle subject of suicide in Kilkenny

A number of Kilkenny businesses and organisations will now be teaming up with a local suicide prevention charity.

Teac Tom have announced that the Kilkenny branch of fast-food chain, Supermac’s, will now be adding contact details to their weekend staff’s uniforms about their counselling services.

It comes after a number of deaths this month alone as a result of suicide.

A public meeting to further try and promote positive mental health locally is taking place in Teac Tom from 7.30 this evening.

Founder Angela Hayes says it’s great to be getting the support of businesses and other organisations locally now.