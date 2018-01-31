Almost €16.5 million promised for road improvements in Kilkenny & Carlow
Almost €16.5 million promised for road improvements in Kilkenny & Carlow

A combined total of almost 16 and a half million euro is coming to Kilkenny and Carlow’s County Councils for regional and local roads.

The majority – 11.9 million – is Kilkenny-bound while the remaining 4.49 million is going to Carlow where works at places like Friarstown, Busherstown, and Brooks Lodge Bridge are all being funded.

€900,000 of Kilkenny’s allocation is going towards repairing a tunnel – known as a culvert – which allows a stream to pass underneath Thomastown.

Council Director of Services, Tim Butler says the structure is more than 200 years old.

