Local libraries looking to double number of library users in next five years

Doubling the number of library users in the next five years is the task facing local libraries.

This week the Strategy for Public Libraries 2018 to 2022 was outlined to members of Kilkenny County Council which outlined the target of getting 30% of the population using their services.

Kilkenny currently has just over 12,100 people across the eight branches in the county – which is just under the national average of 15%.

Speaking to KCLR News Assistant Librarian for Kilkenny, Aisling Kelly says they’re starting with a major sign-up drive for the month of February.