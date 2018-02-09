Local schools go orange for mental health awareness
Local schools go orange for mental health awareness

Students & teachers at Carlow CBS have been getting ready for the Cycle Against Suicide

The campaign from Cycle Against Suicide has the message “it’s ok not to feel ok” – with students being encouraged to ask for help if they need it.

Schools across the country are “going orange” for mental health awareness today.

Holly McMahon is a student in the Presentation College Carlow and she’s explained why they’re getting involved today.

Holly told KCLR that “We think it’s a very good thing to have in our school to help people with their mental health”.

She outlined plans to hand out cupcakes to the Junior and Leaving Cert students who are sitting their mock-exams this week ‘just to top up their day a bit’.

