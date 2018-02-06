Local stars ‘do lunch’ ahead of the Oscars

Nominees for this year’s Oscars have met in Beverly Hills for their annual Luncheon. And our local stars have been rubbing shoulders. Saoirse Ronan was pictured with Paul Young and Norah Twomey of Cartoon Saloon at the function. Representing Carlow & Kilkenny & Ireland @ the #oscars2018 #oscarluncheon #thebreawinner pic.twitter.com/1XMVG0sfXW — P A U […]

Nominees for this year’s Oscars have met in Beverly Hills for their annual Luncheon.

And our local stars have been rubbing shoulders.

Saoirse Ronan was pictured with Paul Young and Norah Twomey of Cartoon Saloon at the function.

Representing Carlow & Kilkenny & Ireland @ the #oscars2018 #oscarluncheon #thebreawinner pic.twitter.com/1XMVG0sfXW — P A U L Y O U N G (@PaulYoung99) February 5, 2018

The Carlow Actress has been nominated for Best leading actress for her role in Lady Bird while Cartoon Saloon are in the running for Best Animated Feature.

It will be a third Academy Awards Ceremony for both this year.