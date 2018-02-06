Local stars 'do lunch' ahead of the Oscars
KCLR News

Local stars ‘do lunch’ ahead of the Oscars

Posted on
Saoirse Ronan, Nora Twomey & Paul Young pictured at the annual Oscar Luncheon this week(pic from @PaulYoung99 on Twitter)

Nominees for this year’s Oscars have met in Beverly Hills for their annual Luncheon. And our local stars have been rubbing shoulders. Saoirse Ronan was pictured with Paul Young and Norah Twomey of Cartoon Saloon at the function.   Representing Carlow & Kilkenny & Ireland @ the #oscars2018 #oscarluncheon #thebreawinner pic.twitter.com/1XMVG0sfXW — P A U […]

Nominees for this year’s Oscars have met in Beverly Hills for their annual Luncheon.

And our local stars have been rubbing shoulders.

Saoirse Ronan was pictured with Paul Young and Norah Twomey of Cartoon Saloon at the function.

 

 

The Carlow Actress has been nominated for Best leading actress for her role in Lady Bird while Cartoon Saloon are in the running for Best Animated Feature.

It will be a third Academy Awards Ceremony for both this year.

Home & Lifestyle Expo
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });