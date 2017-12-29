Local teacher to climb to Base Camp Everest for charity
Local teacher to climb to Base Camp Everest for charity

Teach Tom and Zamda Ireland will benefit from the trip which Conor is self funding.

A former member of the Defence Forces turned teacher will climb to Base Camp Everest for charity.

Conor McQuillan, who teaches in St Canice’s National School in Kilkenny city, will undertake the challenge during his Easter Holidays.

He’ll also climb Slievenamon five times in one day and is looking for others to join him on February 10.

