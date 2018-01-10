Lorry driver trapped in his vehicle after it overturns in Kilkenny

It happened at around 2 o’clock this afternoon

A man had to be freed from his lorry today after it overturned on a busy road in Kilkenny.

It happened on the Kilkenny side of Killamery on the N76 road to Clonmel at around 2 o’clock this afternoon.

It’s understood the vehicle went out of control before a bend coming from the Clonmel direction.

The driver had been trapped in his cab for a time but was freed by emergency services and is not believed to have received any injuries.

That stretch of road remains completely blocked and according to Kilkenny County Council, it will stay closed until after 9 o’clock tonight.

Diversions are in place.