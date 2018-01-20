Make sure your dogs are kept under control
You’re being warned to make sure your dogs are kept under control. It comes after there were four separate incidents of sheep being attacked by dogs across Carlow and Kilkenny this month. A total of 12 sheep and five lambs were killed in the attacks. Sergeant Catherine O’Gorman  told KCLR that farmers are within their […]

