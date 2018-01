He’s being questioned at Kilkenny Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act.

A man has been arrested in connection with break-ins at St Canices Kilkenny credit union last night and Ladbrokes bookmakers on Kieran Street.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to get in touch with Gardai in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.