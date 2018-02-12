Man charged with theft after handbag stolen in Carlow carpark

Separately, Gardaí are investigating after cash was stolen in a burglary

A man’s been charged with theft after a handbag was taken from a car in the Cathedral carpark in Carlow at the weekend.

It happened shortly before midday on Saturday when the window of a car was smashed to gain access to the property.

The suspect was arrested after being identified on CCTV and he was subsequently charged in connection with the incident.

Separately, Gardaí are investigating after cash was stolen in a burglary at a house in the Springfield area on Saturday sometime between 3 and 10pm.

A person was disturbed when trying to break into a house in the Brownshill Road area on Friday evening at around 6.30pm.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to either of those incidents.