They’ll be arriving in the summer

A meeting is taking place in Mooncoin tonight to discuss the visit of a group from Newfoundland this summer.

Since 2005, groups from Carlow, Kilkenny and the south east have been heading over every second year to Canada and they visit here on alternate years.

The tour this year will take the visitors through Carlow, Myshall, Mooncoin, Carrick on Suir and Waterford among other places in August.

The meeting takes place at 7.30 in the Mooncoin Community Centre