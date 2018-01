A similar meeting is taking place in Kilkenny tomorrow

There’s a meeting in Carlow later for people who want to share their experience of the mental health services locally.

The longterm plan is to set up local forums in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary.

This evening Carlow has an open meeting planned in the Seven Oaks at 6pm while tomorrow, Tuesday will see a Kilkenny meeting take place in the Ormonde Hotel at 6pm.