Millions earned by AirBnB hosts in the South East last year
Millions earned by AirBnB hosts in the South East last year

Visitor spending also generated €19 million for this region

€4 million was earned by AirBnB hosts in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford last year.

The rental website’s first Irish Insights report is out today showing Ireland has thrived as a destination since November 2016.

Nationally over €115 million was earned by hosts in Ireland in 2017.

And it seems the local economy is reaping the benefits as guests spend an average of €111 a day.

That visitor spending generated €19 million in the South East region last year.

