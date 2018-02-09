Minister Phelan says review of broadband plan will only lead to longer delays

TD’s voted through a Fianna Fáil motion calling for the process to be reviewed after Eir pulled out of the running. The Government opposed the motion.

Minister John Paul Phelan says any review of the National Broadband Plan will only serve to delay the process further.

TDs voted through a Fianna Fáil motion calling for the process to be reviewed after Eir pulled out of the runnning.

The government has opposed the motion.

Speaking on the KCLR Farm Show last night Minister Phelan says a review will only mean it takes longer to deliver broadband to rural areas.