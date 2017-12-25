Missing woman found safe and well in Kilkenny

Gardai have found an elderly lady who went missing in Kilkenny City. 83-year-old Dolores O’ Shaughnessey, who suffers from dementia, was staying at her sons residence last night in Tinnypark but was not there this morning when they woke up. A search was undertaken by Gardai in Kilkenny this morning They say they located the […]

