Missing woman found safe and well in Kilkenny
KCLR News

Missing woman found safe and well in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Garda Station

Gardai have found an elderly lady who went missing in Kilkenny City.

83-year-old Dolores O’ Shaughnessey, who suffers from dementia, was staying at her sons residence last night in Tinnypark but was not there this morning when they woke up.

A search was undertaken by Gardai in Kilkenny this morning

They say they located the woman safe and well.

