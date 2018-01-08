Mixed fortunes as Carlow and Kilkenny are represented at the Golden Globes

Saoirse Ronan made sure her mother who couldn’t be there got a mention in her acceptance speech as she watched on FaceTime.

Carlow actress Saoirse Ronan has collected her first Golden Globe award.

The 23 year old from Ardattin picked up the best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in Lady Bird – the film produced by Gretta Gerwig also won Best Musical or Comedy motion picture.

Kilkennys Cartoon Saloon was also in the running with The Breadwinner for Best Animation but Disney Pixars Coco took the prize. Director Nora Twomey and Producer Andrew Rosen walked the red carpet for the local animation studio.

Saoirse Ronan brought her best friend Eileen along to last nights ceremony and made sure her mother who couldn’t be there got a mention in her acceptance speech as she watched on FaceTime.