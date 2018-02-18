N25 reopens after cattletruck overturns
KCLR96FM News & Sport 5 hours ago
The N25 has reopened this morning after a cattletruck overturned at Glenmore Hill.

A number of cattle were killed or had to be put down – after the truck travelling from New Ross towards Waterford flipped over about half past four yesterday evening.

The driver was not injured but was left in a state of shock and no one else was involved in the incident.

The N25 remained closed until 10am this morning because specialist equipement had to be brought in to clear up the scene including a crane.

