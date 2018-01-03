New Bishop of Ossory announced in Kilkenny today
Bishop Séamus Freeman retired from the position last year

The new Bishop of Ossary has been announced today.

Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Dermot Farrell, the Vicar General and Parish Priest of Dunboyne, as the Bishop of Ossory.

He takes over the position from Bishop Séamus Freeman who retired last year.

Monsignor Dermot Farrell is originally from Castletown-Geoghegan in Westmeath and was involved with Maynooth University where he served first as a lecturer in Moral Theology, followed by a term as Vice-President and then eleven years as President.

