New grants scheme launched to boost business on Tullow Street in Carlow

The scheme would see a grant offered to anyone who sets up a business in one of the vacant premises.

Using vacant properties to boost Carlow Town is the aim of a brand new initiative that’s been announced by the County Council.

The Tullow Street Start-up Business Grant Scheme will see a grant offered to anyone who will set up a business in one of the vacant properties along that street.

50,000 euro has been set aside for the scheme for 2018.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow’s Head of Enterprise, Kieran Comerford says there’s plenty of room for more business on that street with 30% of the premises vacant.

He says they’re concentrating on Tullow Street at the moment but other areas will be looked at a later stage.