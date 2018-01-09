New homes on the way for Carlow in the coming months

The first County Council meeting of 2018 took place yesterday

A number of new homes are set to come on stream in Carlow in the coming months

Councillors were given an update at yesterday’s first local authority meeting of the New Year.

10 new homes will be ready in Barret Street in Bagenalstown before January is out – they were developed in association with Tinteán housing development.

Five apartments on Maryborough Street in Carlow town are also near completion – they’ve already been allocated and one local councillor has been critical of the delays there.

Fergal Browne told KCLR News at the weekend that the homes were only being finished a year later than they should have been.

Meanwhile, another four houses in Myshall are scheduled for completion shortly while two other developments – one in Carlow town and one in Tullow – are both works in progress at the moment but are due to be ready in the second quarter of 2018.

They will see 63 new homes provided in a turnkey development on the Tullow Road and 16 houses at St Patrick’s park in Tullow.